Daily Sports Smile: NBA star Klay Thompson reveals hit movie ‘Semi-Pro’ helped him during injury recovery

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson got a special surprise on Tuesday. Prior to taking the court against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thompson was greeted by actor Will Ferrell during warmups.

Ferrell wore his Jackie Moon attire from his hit movie “Semi-Pro.” The film was inspirational for Thompson as he battled back from multiple injuries. Thompson missed two NBA seasons and made his return earlier this year.

The Warriors star said that meeting Ferrell was a cool moment. He mentioned that “Semi-Pro” motivated him to keep going as he worked back from injury.

“We were in a tough spot with these L’s that we have been stacking up,” Thompson told the NBA on TNT crew. “I was very grateful to see Jackie. “I remember through my rehab I would watch ‘Semi-Pro’ when I had a dark day, and that movie would always keep me in a good light.”

Thompson had some fun with Ferrell in attendance. He enjoyed his warmups that included some intense defensive pressure from the famous actor. Ferrell also joked around with the Warriors team and even joined them coming out of the locker room.

Ferrell also hit his signature underhand free throw and nailed a half-court shot.

The Warriors utilized the great vibes to defeat the Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday night. Thompson played 34 minutes and scored 20 points. He also attempted 23 shots which is a good indicator that he is rounding back into form.

With the NBA playoffs approaching, the Warriors aim to regain full strength. The team is awaiting the return of Draymond Green and James Wiseman to the rotation.

“For these last 16 games, we have to create great habits,” Thompson said during the postgame interview. “When it comes to the playoffs, it is a possession battle. We can’t have any empty possessions. We got to at least get a shot up, get some great ball movement and be on a string together defensively. I’m really excited about the future and this is going to be a great year. I can feel it.”

The Warriors sit at 44-22 overall this season. They are currently third in the Western Conference standings.