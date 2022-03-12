Daily Sports Smile: Reggie Miller celebrates James Harden for surpassing him on NBA record list

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden achieved another NBA milestone on Thursday.

Harden passed Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for third place on the all-time NBA three-pointers list. The talented guard now sits behind Stephen Curry and Ray Allen on the list.

Miller was excited for the NBA milestone. He was on the TNT broadcast and showed his support by wearing a special 76ers jersey.

Harden passed Miller in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. Miller called the made basket on the broadcast. Later, Miller stood up and showcased the jersey to the Philadelphia crowd.

The record basket was Harden’s 2,561 three-pointer in his career.

This season, Harden has played for both the Nets and 76ers. In February, a big blockbuster trade sent him to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks.

Harden has fit in well with his new team. His chemistry with fellow star Joel Embiid has the 76ers sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Recently, Harden said it’s an honor to mentioned alongside the NBA’s greatest shooters. He told reporters that it is a major accomplishment.

“Third all-time in NBA history, that’s definitely a huge accomplishment,” Harden said via Sixers Wire. “I think No. 1 is definitely going to be hard to catch. You got the best shooter to ever touch a basketball in Steph, but that right there from Reggie to Ray (Allen) to Kyle Korver, those are some unbelievable shooters that we all witnessed shoot the basketball at a high level.”

Harden reached the career mark in his 13th NBA season. Miller set the previous milestone during his legendary career with the Indiana Pacers.