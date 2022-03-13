Daily Sports Smile: Bismack Biyombo donates NBA salary to build hospital in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is playing for something much bigger than basketball. The 11-year veteran announced this week that he will donate his entire NBA salary to building a hospital in his homeland.

Biyombo is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In his career, he has worked to provide better situations for his community. The new hospital is a way to honor his late father who died last year.

"I wanted to gift him something that will continue to service people under his name," Biyombo shared in a special video through his foundation.

Biyombo signed with the Suns earlier this season. He spent time away from basketball as his father was dealing with sickness. In deciding to make an NBA return, Biyombo wanted to make sure to honor his father in a special way.

"This year, I had the desire and motivation to make it about him," Biyombo said.

Biyombo wears No. 18 to honor his father. He mentioned the new hospital will be named to commemorate the work his father did in the community.

"I want to be able to give them better conditions so that they can somewhat have hope that their love ones will be able to leave and see another day," Biyombo said.

For his great work, Biyombo was also named to the Time’s 2021 list of Next Generation Leaders. Biyombo has helped build schools and facilities in his homeland.

His foundation also provided over $1 million in medical supplies during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new hospital will continue those efforts in providing hope for those in need.

This season, Biyombo has played a big role for the Suns. He provided strong production as the Suns climbed atop the Western Conference standings.