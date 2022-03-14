Daily Sports Smile: Kevin Garnett has No. 5 jersey retired by Boston Celtics

There is a new name added among the Boston Celtics' greats.

On Sunday, Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took his place in Celtics history. The organization retired his No. 5 jersey in a star-studded ceremony.

The Celtics celebrated Garnett in a special way. He received a hero’s welcome and showered with love from the Boston faithful. There were also special appearances including former teammates Ray Allen and Paul Pierce.

Garnett took in the celebration with pride. His signature smile filled the TD Garden as he reflected on his six seasons with the organization.

"The first thing I did after the (introductory) press conference was come in here and look up at the rafters," Garnett said in his remarks. "I just manifested, not only a championship, but being immortal in the ceiling, you know what I'm saying? So safe to say I manifested this."

Garnett helped bring an NBA Title to Boston during the 2007-2008 season. He made five All-Star appearances and was instrumental on and off the court. He averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in his Celtics tenure.

"You changed the culture of the Boston Celtics," former Celtics coach Doc Rivers said via the Associated Press. "You taught us so much about what it takes to win. Every coach in America — in the world — should have a chance to coach a Kevin Garnett, the greatest team player who ever played the game."

Rivers is now the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he was at the helm for the Garnett’s run with the Celtics. He had a front-row seat to the success cultivated by Garnett, Allen, Pierce and others along the way.

The Celtics made the playoffs five out of Garnett’s six seasons. They endured battles against the likes of the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Still, Garnett was the heart and soul that kept the team intact. His tenacity and leadership galvanized the team along the way.

Now, Garnett will forever be remembered in Boston. His No. 5 jersey joins the likes of Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Kevin McHale and John Havlicek among others.

"I want to thank all y’all man," Garnett told the home crowd. "It’s been real man. I would’ve never thought y’all loved me like this. I love you Boston. I love you Northeast. I love y’all man."