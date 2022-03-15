Daily Sports Smile: Gary Payton II receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award for January

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is making a difference in the community.

This week, Payton was recognized for his efforts inspiring local youth that are living with learning disabilities. He was presented with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for January.

In December, Payton joined a Reading Rally event with local group Decoding Dyslexia. He encouraged children with dyslexia and their families by reading books and talking about his personal journey.

The talented guard also invited the group to a Warriors game this season. He reconnected with the group and visited with them afterwards.

"I would like to thank the Warriors for nominating me for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award," Payton said in a press release. "I understand that this award acknowledges and shines a light on the work we, as NBA players, do off the court in the community, and I am truly humbled and honored."

Payton was diagnosed with dyslexia at a young age. He mentioned his journey fueled his passion to help others dealing with hardships as well. He hopes to help youth succeed by providing support and resources as needed.

"After I was diagnosed with dyslexia, it became clear that my mission is to support youth and young adults with learning disabilities thrive and succeed," Payton said. "The NBA is giving me a global platform to use my voice to support those who are unable to speak out. Through sharing my story, I can engage, encourage, and empower youth to tell their story and fight for what they need to be successful."

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $10,000 to the GPII Foundation.

This season, Payton is averaging 7.1 points, 3.4 assists and shooting 61.2% from the field. He has played for the Warriors, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks in his career.