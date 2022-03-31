Daily Sports Smile: NBA releases new commercial to hype upcoming playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are on the horizon.

This season, the NBA has rolled out the red carpet to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the league. The celebration included special commercials with many of the top stars and celebrities.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: What's at stake as the NBA Playoffs begin to take shape?

On Wednesday, the league released its latest commercial to hype the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The special commercial featured top NBA stars and Hall of Famers. Celebrities Anthony Anderson, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish and Ben Stiller were among those to make guest cameos.

The commercial centers on everyone gearing up for the NBA Playoffs. Several top players arrive at the stadium as fans get last-minute concession items before tipoff.

One cool scene portrays Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo parking his luxury car in his reserved “Reigning Champ” parking spot at the arena.

The commercial also features an iconic soundtrack. Viewers are treated to the Chicago Bulls’ signature entrance music. Later, the music switches to Drake’s “Trophies” melody to serve as the backdrop to memorable playoff moments.

One of those moments includes Michael Jordan’s famous game-winning basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1989 NBA Playoffs. Jordan rose over Craig Ehlo and lifted the Bulls to victory. Today, we recognize the moment as “The Shot.”

POWER RANKINGS: Here's how the top NBA teams stack up this week

These moments helped increase the NBA’s popularity. The latest commercial brings together different generations of fans that love the sport.

"Here we go from 82 games to 16 wins," Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid said in the commercial.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs will begin on April 16.

Eight teams will have a chance to secure the last four remaining spots in the NBA Play-In starting April 12. The winners of the NBA Play-In will be the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in their respective conferences.