Daily Sports Smile: Chris Paul appointed to presidential HBCU Board of Advisors

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has championed for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) throughout his NBA career. Paul has routinely spotlighted HBCUs and supported the league holding its first-ever HBCU Classic in February.

This week, Paul received the ultimate honor for his efforts. President Joe Biden appointed Paul to the HBCU Board of Advisors. He will join actress Taraji P. Henson and several HBCU presidents as special advisors.

The White House has committed $5.8 billion to supporting HBCU institutions. According to the Associated Press, the financial support will include a combination of pandemic relief funding, grants and forgiving capital improvement debt.

"Incredibly humbled to be appointed to President Biden's HBCU Board of Advisors," Paul wrote on his Twitter account. "Looking forward to working with this amazing group to continue to elevate these historical institutions."

Paul has raised HBCU awareness in multiple ways. He is a student at Winston-Salem State University and pursuing a degree in communications. He was also an executive producer for the ESPN docuseries ‘Why Not Us’ featuring the Winston-Salem State men’s basketball team.

Earlier this season, Paul hosted the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge at the Footprint Center. Norfolk State, Morgan State, Hampton and Grambling basketball teams participated in the challenge.

In February, he collaborated in a United Negro College Fund (UNCF) fireside chat to advocate for securing equity for HBCUs and Black businesses.

"To be able to raise awareness, raise funding and bring attention to the HBCU schools, I think it’s unbelievable, but it’s just Chris," Suns coach Monty Williams told the Arizona Republic in November. "That’s who he is. He’s been instrumental in a number of areas, but this one is pretty cool because I know it’s important to him."

The Suns currently own the best record in the NBA. Paul is averaging 15 points, 4.4 rebounds and 10.7 assists this season.