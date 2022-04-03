Daily Sports Smile: Magic Johnson helps provide internet service in New Orleans communities

NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is doing his part in the New Orleans community. Johnson partnered with city leaders to provide digital connectivity to underserved communities.

Johnson teamed up with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for the special project. His JLC Infrastructure company will help spearhead the new Smart City Initiative. The group plans to address the digital divide within the city.

"It’s so important to invest back in our communities and create economic development opportunities," Johnson wrote on his Twitter account.

There are several households throughout the New Orleans community that don’t have adequate internet access. Mayor Cantrell told WGNO, a local ABC news affiliate, that the city hopes to improve those conditions for residents.

The hope is to provide internet services to three New Orleans Recreation Development Commission Centers.

"This remains a priority of my administration and is another step in developing programs like our 2018 Digital Equity Initiative and Computer Donation and Recycle Program, to mobilize broadband connectivity to underserved communities," Cantrell said in part of her statement about the new initiative.

Johnson has done great work with his JLC Infrastructure group. He also serves as the chairman and CEO of the Magic Johnson Enterprises. Other ventures include being a co-owner for several Los Angeles professional teams.

"We are bridging the digital divide with broadband/5G & providing new infrastructure," Johnson said.

Johnson spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won five NBA Titles and was named to 12 All-Star teams. He also has three MVPs and recently honored alongside the NBA 75th Anniversary team.