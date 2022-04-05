Daily Sports Smile: NBA honors Trae Young for efforts in raising mental health awareness

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was recognized for his strong work off the court. Young was honored with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award during the month of February.

This season, Young has made a difference in the local community. He has routinely supported mental health initiatives and raised awareness in both Atlanta and Oklahoma. Young played a big part in the Hawks' partnership with non-profit Silence the Shame Inc. The group aims to eliminate mental health stigma in various communities.

The Hawks will continue their great work during Mental Health Awareness Month. In May, the organization plans to host local students with multiple activities. There will also be conversations around promoting healthy mental behaviors and youth development.

In Oklahoma, Young and his family foundation are giving back to the community. The Trae Young Family Foundation donated $4 million to build an athletic center in Norman, OK. Local youth will be able to utilize the facility for recreation, education and wellness.

"Since my first year in the NBA I dreamed of building an organization that could help me create lasting, sustainable resources for kids in my communities," Young told the official NBA website. "I hope the Young Family Athletic Center is just the beginning and that I can continue to use my platform to advocate for others."

On Saturday, Young was presented with the prestigious award. He was joined by Hawks CEO Steve Koonin and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo among others.

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $10,000 to the Trae Young Foundation. He joins Tobias Harris, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Gary Payton II as fellow recipients of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award this season.