Daily Sports Smile: Stephen, Ayesha Curry to install 150 Little Town Libraries in Oakland community

NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are focusing their efforts on educational development. Through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, the Currys plan to install 150 Little Town Libraries in the Oakland community.

Local youth will have easy access to the libraries. The Currys hope to distribute over 50,000 books through the initiative. They hope to bridge the gap by focusing on educational disparities among local students.

According to their foundation, several students have been impacted by distance learning. It has led to an elevated number of kids not reading at an adequate grade level.

The Currys hope to utilize the libraries as a way to inspire more students to read.

"We want to encourage kids to read by making it accessible, fun and inspirational," The Currys said in a press release. "We hope that these free, book-sharing libraries will help plant the seeds needed to continue growing a culture of literacy for the next generation in Oakland."

The first library was recently launched at Franklin Elementary School. Each library will feature a diverse set of stories for the local students.

The foundation will also partner with three Oakland non-profit groups. Each will oversee 50 libraries through management and coordination. The libraries will also feature unique designs crafted by local Oakland artists.

"We are always looking for innovative and creative ways to attack our issue pillars, and this engaging initiative aims to not only foster a culture of literacy but bring fun and vibrant experiences to yards and street corners, too," The Currys said.

Last December, the Currys invested $2.5 million grant to the Alameda County Community Food Bank. It was their latest effort in helping others within the Oakland community.

This season, Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 64 games. He made his eighth All-Star appearance in February.