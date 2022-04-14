Daily Sports Smile: NBA brings back iconic script logo for Finals

The NBA is turning back the clock for the upcoming playoffs. The league announced the return of its iconic script logo for the 2022 NBA Finals.

The logo is a signature look for the league. It first appeared during the 1986 season and has seen different variations over the years. The current design gets back to the roots with the cursive script "Finals" overlaying the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Fans enjoyed the signature logo during the NBA Finals. Many were upset after the script font went away following 2017 NBA season. With the NBA celebrating their 75th anniversary this season, league officials felt it was right to honor the past.

"The NBA Finals serves as the culmination of our 75th anniversary season as we celebrate the league’s past, present and future," NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri said in an official press release. "Highlighted by the return of our familiar Finals script font, back by popular demand, our new logo pays homage to our league’s history and looks forward to what’s ahead."

Some of the NBA’s greatest moments featured the signature script logo. Michael Jordan had historic games featuring the iconic font. The San Antonio Spurs established their dynasty and LeBron James shined with the logo in the background.

This season, the NBA Finals will begin on June 2. The pursuit towards the Larry O’Brien Trophy began with the NBA Play-In Tournament this week.

