Daily Sports Smile: Bismack Biyombo receives with special NBA honor for community efforts

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is making a difference in his community. This season, Biyombo announced that he would donate his entire $1.3 million NBA salary towards building a hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The heartwarming decision meant a lot to the NBA veteran. In his career, Biyombo has always looked to give back in his homeland. Inspired by his late father, Biyombo knew that providing better situations for families was a way to honor his dad’s legacy.

This month, the NBA recognized Biyombo for his efforts. He was named the March recipient for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. The special honor is given to NBA players that demonstrate a passion for their community on and off the court.

Biyombo was thankful to receive the award. He said that being able to inspire people brings joy to his heart.

"There are people that’s less fortunate than we are that needs our help," Biyombo told reporters after receiving the award. "Obviously, God has put us in this position for a reason. So, that is how I kind of look at it. Being in this position is a blessing."

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will contribute $10,000 to the Bismack Biyombo Foundation. The Suns have also announced they will match the contribution as well.

Biyombo plans to name the hospital in honor of his father. He also switched his jersey number to No. 18 as a way to celebrate his legacy.

"This year, I had the desire and motivation to make it about him," Biyombo said in March.

Biyombo averaged 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds this season.

The Suns finished the regular season with the NBA’s best record. They are currently tied 1-1 with the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of their Western Conference Playoff Series.