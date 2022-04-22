Daily Sports Smile: Atlanta Hawks give back to local food bank through special initiative

The Atlanta Hawks gave back to the local community in a big way. This season, the Hawks partnered with State Farm to raise $116,500 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The Hawks donated $100 for every regular-season game the team scored over 100 points. Earlier this month, the Hawks Foundation and State Farm presented a check to the food bank. It was apart of their "Good Neighbor Giveback" initiative.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank aims to end hunger within the community. According to their official website, there are over 715,000 people that face food insecurity. The Hawks have helped combat the situation alongside the food bank.

In addition to the special initiative, the Hawks have opened several Good Neighbor Clubs and different pop-up grocery stores. The community can receive fresh produce and items to have healthy food options.

President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank Kyle Waide was appreciative of the support. He mentioned that the food bank will be able to provide several meals.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Hawks Foundation and State Farm’s Good Neighbor Giveback campaign," Waide said in a press release. "As we continue to see an elevated need for food assistance in our communities, these funds will help us provide an additional 400,000 meals for those Georgians facing food insecurity in the metro Atlanta area."

The Hawks will continue to make a community impact. On the court, the team is preparing for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat. Both teams will play on Friday night at State Farm Arena.

The Heat currently lead the series 2-0 in the best-of-seven format.