Daily Sports Smile: Rapper J. Cole returns to hardwood in Canadian Elite Basketball League

Fresh off his special "The Off-Season Tour," J. Cole is ready to lace up his sneakers once again.

On Thursday, Cole agreed to join the Canadian Elite Basketball League to further his professional basketball career. The multi-platinum rapper last played in the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

In three BAL appearances, Cole had five points, five rebounds and three assists. The 6-foot-3 guard now returns to the hardwood to continue his basketball dreams.

This time, he returns with a little bit of NBA influence as well.

Cole spent time with the Orlando Magic last September. He worked out with the Magic ahead of the 2021 season and ran a few pickup games. The experience was a cool moment for the former St. John’s University walk-on athlete.

The talented rapper will play for the Scarborough Shooting Stars this season. The front office includes former NBA standout Jamaal Magloire as well. Magloire serves as a Vice President and Senior Advisor for the organization.

The Shooting Stars are an expansion team that will begin its inaugural campaign against the Guelph Nighthawks on May 26.

Cole has won multiple awards off the court. His hit single “A Lot” featuring 21 Savage won a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

His latest album, “The Off-Season,” peaked at No. 1 on the charts after its May 2021 release.