Daily Sports Smile: LeBron James brings smiles during visit to his I Promise School

LeBron James returned home for a special visit this week. The NBA superstar stopped by his I Promise School to surprise students in the classroom.

What transpired next was truly special.

James was met with smiles from each student. He entered classrooms with a large applause as students were so happy to see him. James took pictures and spent time talking with everyone. He was proud to celebrate the kids for a strong school year.

"Love my kids soooooooo much!!!!," James wrote on his Twitter account.

The LeBron James Foundation helped open the school in 2018. The foundation partnered with the Akron School Board to help fund the public elementary school. The school mission is to positively affect the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular educational initiatives.

In 2017, James told reporters that the school was his most important accomplishment. He said that opening the school would help young kids achieve their dreams. He also mentioned that the school would last beyond his years.

James has kept his promise.

This season, James led Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. He helped raise $450,000 for the Kent State I Promise Scholars program. Team LeBron won the annual festivities and provided educational opportunities to underserved students in Northeast Ohio.

The I Promise School also continues to grow. This year, the school is set to expand to full instruction of first through eighth grades.

James averaged 30.3 points in 56 games with the Los Angeles Lakers. He will enter his 20th NBA campaign during the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

However, it is moments like surprising his students that help showcase his greatness on and off the court.