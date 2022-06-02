Daily Sports Smile: Warriors guard Gary Payton II wins Bob Lanier Community Assist Award

Gary Payton II was honored for his work in the community this week.

On Tuesday, the NBA revealed that Payton received the 2021-2022 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award. The special honor recognizes an NBA player that is dedicated to making a positive impact in his community.

The Golden State Warriors surprised Payton during NBA Finals practice. Payton was met with a heartwarming message from local youth and his teammates. He also received a cookie cake to commemorate the honor.

The Warriors shared the video on their social media platforms. Payton was excited to be selected for his impact in the community. He thanked the organization and Warriors Director of Community Relations Lauren Clayborne for all the help.

"Thank you so much for helping me be out in the community and get it done," Payton said. "I appreciate you."

This season, Payton has worked to inspire kids that are living with learning disabilities. He teamed with Decoding Dyslexia to raise support and awareness. In December, Payton read books to children and shared his own personal journey with dyslexia.

It led to the Warriors expanding their Read to Achieve program. The organization supports and uplifts those with learning disabilities. Payton was a big part of the process alongside with his own GPII Foundation.

As a result, the NBA recognized him with the monthly Community Assist Award for January. Several fans and an NBA executive panel selected him as the yearlong recipient.

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $75,000 to the GPII Foundation. The contribution also honors the league’s 75th anniversary season.

Payton is currently recovering from an elbow injury that he sustained in the Western Conference Semifinals. He looks to return for the Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.