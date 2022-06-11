Daily Sports Smile: Dwyane Wade donates to youth literacy program at Marquette University

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is giving back to his alma mater. Wade returned to Marquette University to donate a major gift to the Ralph C. Hartman Literacy and Learning Center.

Marquette holds a special literacy program for inner-city youth. Each summer, the learning center help students focus on 90 minutes of targeted reading every day. There are also different courses that help develop writing and science skills.

The program will have a new name moving forward. In a special video, Wade announced that the university will rename the program after his sister Tragil Wade-Johnson.

He was grateful for his sister developing him into the man he is today. The program is now a part of her legacy and a way to honor her great work.

"I always told my sister how important she has been on this journey," Wade said in the video. She made sure I got to school every day. She made sure I was prepared when I got there as a young kid. She won’t expect this, but this right here, this is her."

Wade has been involved from the start of the program. His Wade’s World Foundation helped fund its establishment in 2015 and he has remained active over the years. The latest gift will help extend the program through 2025.

Marquette provides students with bus transportation and meals through the program. School leaders say that the local youth have seen improvement in their reading assessments. Students maintained or increased their reading levels over multiple years.

In a school press release, Marquette Vice President for University Advancement Tim McMahon was excited to see the program reach new heights. He showed appreciation to both Dwyane and Tragil for their support and belief in the students.

"We’re thankful to Dwyane and Tragil for both their commitment to Marquette and their passion for helping young students thrive," McMahon said. "This gift builds on several years of momentum and will change the trajectory of the lives of many families in our community."

Wade has continued to make a difference since retiring from the NBA. This year, he provided the undergraduate commencement speech for the 2022 Marquette graduates.

Education also remains at his heart. The summer reading program continues to highlight his purpose to invest in the next generation.

"Being able to work with kids and interact with them at an impressionable age is the best," Wade said. "To have the ability to help them in their educational and personal journeys is just incredible."