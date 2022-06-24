Daily Sports Smile: Malika Andrews becomes first woman to host the NBA Draft

Title IX, the landmark legislation that opened doors for women in sports, turned 50 this week. And on the anniversary, reporter Malika Andrews broke another barrier, becoming the first woman to host the NBA Draft.

"I am so excited to be the host of the 2022 NBA Draft," she said in a promotional video. "It's really kind of beyond words."

Andrews, 27, is the host of ESPN's "NBA Today" and hosted the NBA Draft Lottery in May. She said afterward it was "great training" for the main event, which also featured Kendrick Perkins, Jay Bilas, Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks and Mike Schmitz.

Andrews won this year's Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent, beating out former NFL stars-turned-broadcasters Julian Edelman, Eli Manning and Greg Olsen.

She became one of the youngest sideline reporters to work the NBA Conference Finals in the 2020 Orlando bubble.

Andrews first appeared as part of NBA Draft coverage in 2020 as a telecast reporter. The event was held virtually with the world in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to joining ESPN in 2018, Andrews worked for the Chicago Tribune and New York Times. She's also an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and was presented with the organization's Michael J. Feeney Emerging Journalist of the Year Award last year.

Andrews, an Oakland native, fell in love with journalism while she was a student at the University of Portland. A story she wrote for the school newspaper about the dangers of a cement wall near a field helped her realize the power of her pen.

“Even if it was something as seemingly silly and innocuous as adding five inches of Styrofoam to a wall," she said in an NBA profile, "to see that change that I put my fingers on. To me that was everything."