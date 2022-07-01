Daily Sports Smile: Shaquille O'Neal teaches young fan important lesson about money

Shaquille O'Neal recently joked with Kevin Durant that he's broke, but he's helping the next generation learn money management early.

The NBA superstar paid back a bet he lost to a young fan, Jazlyn Guerra, a media personality who goes by Jazzy. She caught up with Shaq at the Governors Ball in New York earlier this month and reminisced about the time she and her brother first met him. While she interviewed Shaq, he whipped out a wad of cash — paying off a bet he remembered losing to her.

"Don't take nothing else from strangers, you understand me?" said O'Neal, who did not reveal the terms of the bet.

After listening to Jazzy's impression of him and answering a question about the influence of his parents, Shaq taught her an important lesson about money.

"This is for all of the kids, the money that I gave you, I forgot to tax you," he said.

Jazzy's face dropped a bit when Shaq took a $20 off the top of the stack, but she maintained a smile and listens to his words of wisdom.

"It's called income tax," he said. "I'm just going to take a little income tax and you can keep the rest. ... If you file your income tax form, you can get that money back," he said as he handed the bill back to her, which she accepted with appreciation.

Shaq also teaches his children about the importance of financial literacy with the same brutal honesty. On the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast, he said he tells his kids, "We ain't rich. I'm rich."