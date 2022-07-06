Daily Sports Smile: Boston Celtics player gains 'perspective' officiating scrimmages

There was no shortage of complaining to the referees during the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Now, the Celtics are doing their part to help players understand the difficulty of officiating an NBA game.

RELATED:'We showed our immaturity at times': Celtics can't outrun their mistakes in NBA Finals loss to Warriors

Celtics assistant coach Ben Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that forward Grant Williams officiated some of the team's Summer League scrimmages. Sullivan will be serving as head coach of the Celtics' Summer League contingent.

"It's good for Grant to see how hard officiating actually is," Sullivan said in an interview shared by NBC Sports Boston. "So when he is hard on them, he can have a better perspective."

Williams, 23, averaged 8.6 points per game during the playoffs but was one of multiple Celtics players who regularly pleaded with officials for calls that didn't go in Boston's favor. Of course, the Celtics are far from the only NBA team guilty of this.

One reporter asked whether any of the Celtics players would give Williams the business during the scrimmages.

"No one can give him as hard a time as he gives the refs," Sullivan said.

The Celtics will participate in the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League and plays its first game Saturday.

MORE:NBA free agency early winners and losers: Warriors (losers), T'Wolves (winners), Lakers (who knows)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2022:Full schedule, TV info, how to watch top draft picks