Scottie Pippen talks Bill Russell's legacy and giving back to Chicago communities

​​​​​​Scottie Pippen primarily resides in Los Angeles these days, but the Chicago Bulls legend still enjoys making time for the Windy City.

Pippen joined the DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Day last Thursday in an event focused on giving back to local children through basketball.

The youngest in a family of 12, the seven-time NBA All-Star has a story that inspires many — overcoming adversity to become a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. From humble beginnings in Hamburg, Arkansas and playing college ball at Central Arkansas, the Seattle Supersonics drafted Pippen with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft.

He was quickly traded to Chicago, where he built his legacy alongside Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and head coach Phil Jackson, winning six NBA championships.

The NBA great recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports+ about Bill Russell's legacy, giving back to communities in Chicago and seeing the future in his son's budding basketball career.

Remembering a legend

Last month, the basketball world lost someone who exemplified the spirit of Sports Matter Day: Bill Russell. The NBA announced it was retiring Russell's No.6 across the league Thursday. He is the first player to receive the honor, joining Jackie Robinson — the first Black player in modern MLB history — and all-time NHL scoring leader Wayne Gretzky as the only players to have their numbers retired league-wide among the four major North American sports.

"At the end of the day, no matter how far the game has came, no player has the bragging rights that Bill Russell has in this game," Pippen told USA TODAY Sports+ before the announcement, "because no one has been able to achieve the things that he was able to do throughout his career."

The 11-time NBA champion was also an advocate for social justice. He attended the March on Washington where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech, stood by Muhammad Ali as he protested the Vietnam War and boycotted an NBA game in 1961 because of the mistreatment of Black players. In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his service to the greater good.

"We know how far our game has come just looking back at his career and how the game has grown and the impact that he’s had on not just our game, but a lot of people’s lives, young and old," Pippen said. "He will definitely be missed. He’s been the face of our game for many years. A true champion and a warrior and I think he represented the game well for the last 75 years."

Giving back to the community

In the same spirit, Pippen took part in Sports Matter Day last week. The event hosted about 700 kids at Chicago's Wintrust Arena in partnership with local organizations and gave away 10,000 sports kits to youth.

"Any time I’m back in Chicago and have the opportunity to hang out with some Chicago kids, it’s a great day," Pippen said. "It’s always great to see kids that are involved in sports. We know how tough the violence is here in this city. So as much as we can occupy these kids’ time and to try and develop them and carry their lifelong skills into a positive direction, then I think is great."

The event included stations set up for kids to learn skills in various sports — like volleyball, basketball and golf — as well as lessons like locker-room etiquette and goal-setting.

WNBA players Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper were also in attendance, encouraging kids to work hard and follow their dreams.

"I just love kids and I love to be able to inspire them," Copper said in an Instagram video. "I think the impact of having youth sports and having these programs are important because you get to prepare for being a professional."

Raising the next generation

Pippen has had a front-row seat as his son, Scotty Pippen Jr., chases his own NBA dream. The 21-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA Summer League this year and received praise from LeBron James. Pippen Jr. played basketball at Sierra Canyon, the same high school where James' son, Bronny James, plays.

"This journey started many years ago, so to finally see things come together and we’ve gotten to this point, it’s been a dream come true," Pippen said. "I just hope that the success continues. ... It’s amazing, especially knowing how difficult it is to get into professional sports."