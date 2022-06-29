Daily Sports Smile: Phoenix Suns hire Morgan Cato as assistant GM, first woman of color to hold position

Morgan Cato has an incredible résumé. It's so lengthy, Front Office Sports couldn't fit the entire screenshot in one tweet.

Now, she's added assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns to that list — the first woman of color to hold the title in NBA history.

"We’re excited to welcome Morgan to the Valley and to the Suns organization." Suns general manager James Jones said in a statement. "With the league office, Morgan played a pivotal role on countless initiatives to grow the game and strategically develop for it to be played at its best. The addition of her background and knowledge will allow us to elevate our basketball operations in several areas."

Cato, a Brooklyn native, is heading west after spending nine years climbing the ranks in the NBA's league operations office. She has been a part of diversity initiatives and spoke on a panel during this year's NBA All-Star Game about racial equity in sports.

She has also worked in recruiting and public relations. She is a graduate of Harvard Business School and has a bachelor's and graduate degree from Stony Brook University.

After playing in the 2021 NBA Finals, the Suns were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in this year's conference semifinals. The Suns did not have any picks in the 2022 draft and are uncertain about Deandre Ayton's future with the team, but have plenty of veteran leadership as Chris Paul enters his 18th season and Devin Booker begins his eighth campaign.

The team has also been advocating for the return of Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury star who has been detained in Russia since February.