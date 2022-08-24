Daily Sports Smile: Phoenix Suns dust off retro uniforms from successful 1992-93 NBA season

You won't need to fire up those vintage gaming consoles to see the Phoenix Suns in their classic 1990s uniforms. The team announced its fan-favorite purple "streaking sun" jerseys will return for the 2022-23 season.

The Suns revealed the uniforms in a video posted to their Twitter account Tuesday. The video starts with a sunrise shot looking east down McKinley Street near downtown Phoenix before swooping inside Cobra Arcade Bar, a local spot known for its vintage video games.

Inside the bar, the startup screen for 1993's NBA Jam video game transitions into a matchmaking interface featuring Suns players before a "Classic Edition Activated" alert pops up. From there, a highlight reel shows former Suns players, including Charles Barkley and Dan Majerle edited with shots of current center Deandre Ayton modeling the throwback uniform while snapping pictures on a disposable Kodak camera. He also has the perfect throwback pairing of a boombox over his head and a way-too-big cell phone.

The Suns will wear the classic uniforms throughout the season, which is the 30th anniversary of their original debut for the 1992-93 campaign. The team made it to the NBA Finals that year. The Suns will also host '90s-themed celebrations during select home games, according to the team's website.

