Daily Sports Smile: Damian Lillard makes contract extension signing a family affair

Damian Lillard is a family man. The six-time All-Star got a big pay day and showed the money isn't just for him.

Lillard brought his loved ones along when he agreed to a two-year, $122 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers last week. He signed on the dotted line, holding his toddler son, Damian Jr., on his lap.

"I'm trying to follow directions perfectly," Lillard said in a video posted by the team as he signed the multiple-page document, which keeps him in Portland through the 2026-2027 season.

Little Dame made funny faces and pretended to bite the air while waiting for his daddy to complete the paperwork. Once it was finished, the table erupted in cheers and Lillard gave his son a high-five.

Lillard commemorated the moment on his own Instagram, posting pictures with his wife, Kay'La, Damian Jr. and his twins at the official press conference. He also shared a few more photos from the conference room.

"I have and will always go hard for mine," the Oakland native wrote in the caption. "Thankful for the @trailblazers having faith in me and showing this type of commitment … and also allowing me to take care of generations of my family!"

It's clear that Lillard has become family to the Trail Blazers too. He was drafted to Portland in 2012 and, despite playoff runs and disappointments, has stuck with the franchise that selected him. The Trail Blazers missed the playoffs last year for the first time in eight seasons.

The front office is grateful for Lillard's commitment to the team and is hopeful to continue the relationship.

"This deal puts us in a position to continue on the path to make him a lifetime Trail Blazer," general manager Joe Cronin said.