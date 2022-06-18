Utah Jazz it up: Rebrand features purple throwback NBA jerseys

The Utah Jazz heard your cries.

The team's iconic purple color is making a mountain-sized comeback as part of the Jazz's retro rebrand ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Jazz are bringing back the purple uniforms worn by the team from 1996-2004, with a few minor tweaks. On nights the Jazz wear the throwback uniforms, the court at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will match with a purple border, paint and logo.

But these aren't just for promotional nights.

“Purple is back and here to stay,” Jazz President Jim Olson said in a statement Friday.

“This uniform collection features the return of our cornerstone color purple, which will be integral to our new designs in future Jazz seasons," Olson said. "Purple is beloved by our fan base and lives at the core of our identity.

"Alongside our newly painted courts, these fresh yet familiar looks speak to our great history and dynamic future.”

The Jazz recently underwent an ownership change when technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith purchased a controlling stake in 2020. NBA legend Dwyane Wade joined the ownership group in 2021 and both likely had a hand in the team's uniform rebrand.

Wade tweeted in August 2021 that "some fresh new heat" was on the way in terms of new uniforms.

The Jazz rebrand goes beyond the return of the fan-favorite uniforms. The team also unveiled a second purple jersey with "Utah" across the front, which could serve as its City Edition set.

A blue jersey featuring the team's basketball-note "Jazz" wordmark was also revealed in a video released by the team and is expected to debut next season, alongside a black uniform with "Utah" across the chest in highlighter yellow.

The team unveiled additional court designs, too.

The fifth and sixth uniform designs were also seen in the video, both featuring that highlighter yellow color.

One is a primary white jersey using the basketball-note logo with numbers under the flag of the note.

The other is primary yellow with "Jazz" in black over black numbers.

The Jazz are expected to debut the new threads when the 2022-23 season kicks off in October. Utah will also host the All-Star Game in February 2023.

