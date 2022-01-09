Next Disgrace of Gijón? Raiders, Chargers could kneel into playoffs

Win and you are in. Or, tie?

In one of the more unusual permutations of the NFL's 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders could both punch tickets to the postseason with a tie. The two AFC West teams face off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Indianapolis Colts' disastrous deterioration to lose 26-11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday made it a possibility.

In a scenario psychology and economics professors dream of, theoretically the teams could kneel their way into the playoffs with a 0-0 tie — ruining the sanctity of athletics in the process.

The game-theory terminology is a prisoner's dilemma. If the Chargers (9-7) and Raiders (9-7) made a behind-the-scenes truce to throw the game, both teams would benefit. If either team chooses to go for a win, only one would reap the reward.

Though strange, the decision to choose advancing over saving the integrity of the sport has happened before.

One of the most famous occurrences was in the other football, later known as The Disgrace of Gijón.

The year was 1982. West Germany and Austria went into the final game of the FIFA World Cup first-round Group 2 knowing a 1-0 or 2-0 result for West Germany would send both countries to the next round.

After West Germany scored in the first 10 minutes of the match in Gijón, Spain, the two teams slowed the competitive nature of the game to a near standstill. Despite fans accusing the teams of match-fixing, FIFA — the international governing body of soccer — claimed no rules were broken.

The final weekend of games in most European soccer leagues, as well as the final group stage of the World Cup, are now held simultaneously. The NFL spreads the final week across Saturday and Sunday.

A soccer match allows more room to pass the ball and waste time. The decision for both teams to throw an NFL game would be more obvious, and there is no saying whether the league would uphold the result.

While it is unlikely the Chargers and Raiders will play to a scoreless tie, it could influence in-game decisions as the seconds tick away. If it came down to fourth-and-one with seconds left in overtime, would they go for it or kneel into the postseason together?

Is Sunday night destined to be a Lament in Las Vegas?