Giants head coach Joe Judge ‘is staying,’ GM retires

Josina Anderson

USA TODAY Sports+

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge “is staying,” according to a league official who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Judge was on the hot seat after the Giants went 4-13 overall this season. Several factors contributed to the team struggles. There was inconsistent quarterback play and multiple injuries to key playmakers.

The Giants finished the 2021 season on a six-game losing streak. They were outscored by opponents 416-258 and ranked 31st in total offense.

In two seasons at the helm, Judge owns a 10-23 record and sparked scrutiny from the fan base. The Giants decision to keep him leads some to wonder if another subpar season is in store for 2022.

However, general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday, and a new GM always brings the chance of additional personnel changes.

The Giants will have multiple first-round selections. In previous drafts, the Giants decided to build their offensive core with running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones, tight end Evan Engram, offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and receiver Kadarius Toney.

Those moves were made by Gettleman. The team will now search for someone who can turn around the franchise moving forward.