NFL coaching chaos and welcoming Wild Card Weekend

What went wrong for Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins? Is the Denver Broncos job the most attractive opening? Who deserves NFL Coach of the Year? And will the Kansas City Chiefs win it all?

More:Dolphins firing Brian Flores shocked outsiders, but some in Miami aren't surprised

Exclusive:Bengals coach Zac Taylor envisioned AFC North title. Thanks to Joe Burrow, it happened

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA Today Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon alongside Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"