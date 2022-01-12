Daily Sports Smile: Buffalo Bills support local non-profits with special $50,000 grants

The Buffalo Bills honored local organizations in their community on Sunday. The Bills selected five non-profit groups and presented $50,000 grants to support youth mentoring, education and helping to bridge the digital divide.

The five organizations were Say Yes Buffalo, Buffalo Peacemakers, Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology, Buffalo Prep and The Belle Center. Each were recognized with a special ceremony during Week 18 against the New York Jets.

Several Bills players selected the organizations. Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said that the player committee wanted to make an impact for the local youth.

"The little things go the miles, and they change people's lives for the better," Dawkins said. "Anytime you could jump in and make somebody's situation better, why not? And if we're blessed enough to do so, let's keep doing it."

The Bills aim to provide resources both in and out of the classroom. Say Yes Buffalo plans to support laptop purchases for young students. The Belle Center will help cultivate STEM opportunities for grade school youth.

The NFL has also been supportive. The league slated Week 17 and Week 18 to highlight special Inspire Change initiatives. The league aimed to showcase social justice work within each community.

"We are proud of the work the NFL family collectively has put behind the Inspire Change initiative, particularly the immense value our Clubs and players have placed on utilizing resources and their platform to help create a more equitable society," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release.

Across the league, there was special messaging like “It Takes All of Us” and “Advance Social Justice” around stadiums. The Bills helping to create a positive change is expected to go a long way for the youth in the community.

"I think it's extremely important that the NFL supports what the players' passions are," Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. "A lot of the time with player leadership, we get to choose where this money goes to. And the fact that they also match, and the owners contribute, definitely helps a lot of children."