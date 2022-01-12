Los Angeles Rams sign veteran safety Eric Weddle

The Los Angeles Rams called a familiar face to add depth to a thin secondary.

Los Angeles signed veteran safety Eric Weddle Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The move is in response to safety Jordan Fuller’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 18. The Rams also have free safety Taylor Rapp in concussion protocol.

“Jordan Fuller got his ankle pretty good. He’s going to require surgery, possibly," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "He will be out for the remainder of the year and that's a big loss for us."

The Rams have Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess to help fill the void left by Fuller, but decided to add more depth as an insurance policy.

Weddle last appeared with the Rams in 2019. He started all 16 games for the club and tallied 108 tackles and four pass deflections. He announced his retirement after the 2019 season.

The 37-year-veteran produced 1,179 tackles, 98 pass deflections and 29 interceptions in 13 NFL seasons. The San Diego Chargers drafted Weddle in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent nine years as a member of the Chargers and then three seasons in Baltimore before joining the Rams in 2019.

Weddle's now unretired and back in Los Angeles to help assist the Rams in their playoff run that begins Monday night at SoFi Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.

