Daily Sports Smile: Browns RB Demetric Felton gives football to young fan after scoring touchdown

Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton kept his promise to a young fan. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Felton met with the Browns' faithful in the end zone. A fan caught his attention and had a special request.

The fan was celebrating his 16th birthday. It was also his first Browns game and asked if Felton could find him should he score a touchdown.

“I got you man and I’ll hook you up,” Felton said during pregame.

In the fourth quarter, Felton delivered in a big way. He hauled in a 10-yard catch from Case Keenum and rumbled into the end zone. He immediately grabbed the football and gave it to the fan. Both were elated as they celebrated the heartwarming moment.

The Browns prevailed 21-16 in the regular-season finale. After the game, the Browns caught the special moment and shared to their social media account.

Felton replied to the social post on Twitter. He wrote that it was important to come through for the fan’s birthday.

“I had to keep my word,” Felton wrote on his personal Twitter account.

This season, Felton carved out a role as a rookie. The former UCLA product appeared in 16 games (two starts) mostly as a return specialist. He totaled 18 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 24 rushing yards as a reserve.

He now adds another memorable moment and a lifelong fan to close out the 2021 regular season.