Daily Sports Smile: Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wins Bart Starr Award

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was honored for his great community work this season. Wilson was named the recipient of the Bart Starr Award.

Since 1989, the award is given to an NFL player that best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. Athletes in Action selects the annual winner and they are celebrated at the Super Bowl Breakfast each year.

Wilson is the third Seahawks player to win the award. He joins Steve Largent (1989) and Trent Dilfer (2002) as the franchise players to receive the honor.

“That is a tremendous honor and it gives me chills thinking about it,” Wilson said after learning that he won the award.

Wilson has made a significant impact in his community. He routinely visits with kids at the Seattle Children’s Hospital and works closely with his Why Not You Foundation. The organization is dedicated to education, children’s health and empowering youth.

This season, Wilson and his wife Ciara helped raise 2.7 million to the Immuno Heroes campaign. The funds will help with immunotherapy treatment and combat pediatric cancer.

"It’s been an honor working side by side with my wife Ciara and the Safeway Albertsons team on such an impactful Immuno Heroes campaign," Wilson said about the initiative. "We strive to be better and lift up our community and doing what matters for the children of Seattle is one of our top priorities.

"The check we are presenting to Seattle Children’s was made possible by valuable donations from the community and our partners and is something we look forward to continuing to do in the years to come."

This is the latest accomplishment for the NFL superstar. Last season, Wilson was also recognized as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

On the field, Wilson appeared in 14 games this season. He completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.