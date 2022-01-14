The Sports+ Lounge presents: 'Deuces Wild' by Jaylon Thompson

Welcome to the USA TODAY Sports+ Lounge! The premier place for all creatives to showcase their talents. Every Friday, we will spotlight artistic content for the 2021 NFL season.

This week, USA TODAY Sports+ producer Jaylon Thompson presents "Deuces Wild" in the lounge. This poem is for all the underdogs and touches on the wild-card teams that are playing on the road during the NFL playoffs.

Sit back, relax and enjoy "Deuces Wild" by Jaylon Thompson.

Deuces Wild

It’s never easy to win on the road.

You are hated at every turn.

It’s loud and hectic, uncomfortable in tone.

You quickly realize this is far away from home.

The playoffs elevate those emotions.

But don’t you worry.

You hold the wild card that’s unpredictable, yet sturdy.

It’s the ultimate X-Factor for this game.

Be sure to draw it to make your name.

The reward is always in the journey,

And it starts today.

Your brothers are all you got,

So hold arms in the fray.

Deuces are wild and that’s your chance.

It only takes one card to win and advance.

Get ready to play because you’re up next.

Remember success lies in the cards.

Are you ready to play what you are dealt?