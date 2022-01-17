Daily Sports Smile: San Francisco 49ers surprise community members with Super Bowl LVI tickets

The San Francisco 49ers are giving community members a chance to experience Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The 49ers surprised local non-profit members with Super Bowl tickets as a special thank you for their dedication to social justice initiatives.

The 49ers gifted the tickets to local members from the 100 Black Men of the Bay Area, Dream Corps and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley among others.

This season, the 49ers worked closely with each group. In December, 49ers general manager John Lynch and his foundation held their annual Christmas party with the Boys and Girls Club. They provided gifts and 49ers tickets to the youth as well as military families.

The 49ers also held mentoring sessions with students. Alongside the 100 Black Men of the Bay Area, local students met with team personnel for small-group workshops.

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead also joined the giving spirit. He worked closely with non-profit Mercy Housing this season and surprised Director of Resident Services Ashlei Hurst with Super Bowl tickets. Hurst helped created vibrant communities for families in the area.

“Thank you for all you do and I truly couldn’t do anything without you,” Armstead told Hurst. “I’m excited about the work we continue to do and more in the future.”

The 49ers heartwarming gesture was a part of the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative. The NFL highlighted social justice efforts in local communities.

In Weeks 17-18, several teams amplified social justice messaging such as “It Takes All of Us” throughout stadiums.