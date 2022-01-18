NFL honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but actions fall short

When the Los Angeles Rams dominated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, each player's helmet had a small circular sticker that read "MLK" to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The playoff game was the first held on the day commemorating the American civil rights activist.

To honor the legacy of Dr. King, the NFL worked with The King Center and CEO Dr. Bernice King to add the stickers, as well as The King Center's "BE LOVE" and "STOP HATE" decals on helmets.

"It's an honor to be able to play in the first NFL playoff game on such an important holiday. Dr. King's leadership, passion and commitment continue to serve as an inspiration to me," Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. "While there is still much work to be done, days like Monday remind us of what's possible when we unite to work toward justice and equality for all."

While the league honored Dr. King's legacy, its actions don't reflect the same inclusive initiatives. The NFL — where 70% of players are Black — has three Black general managers. Following the dismissal of coaches David Culley from the Houston Texas and Brian Flores from the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin is the only active Black head coach . Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is the only Latino head coach. New York Jets' Robert Saleh, who is of Lebanese decent, brings the total number of coaches of color to three.

In previous seasons, the league has been at odds with players, such as Colin Kaepernick, over silent protests. In 2020, former NFL vice president of communications and CNN analyst Joe Lockhart coined an column about how executives saw Kaepernick's actions.

"Our organization was consumed by the case of Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback whose silent kneeling protest against police brutality arguably led him to lose his NFL career and not be re-signed by any club," Lockhart wrote about the NFL. "No teams wanted to sign a player — even one as talented as Kaepernick — whom they saw as controversial, and, therefore, bad for business."

This season brought to light racist, misogynistic and homophobic communication from a head coach to a former general manager. Former Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden resigned earlier this year after his private emails from the past decade became public. One correspondence from 2011 included a racist trope to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

The NFL's Inspire Change initiative and the Players Coalition, an independent charity and advocacy program co-founded by NFL players Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkin, have worked in partnership since 2017 to support the social justice efforts of the players.

"In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., may we continue to fight for justice for all who are marginalized economically or due to the color of their skin. We quote the words he spoke with conviction," Kelvin Beachum, Players Coalition Task Force member and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman said. "It's much more vital to embrace the ideals and actions of his message. We honor the life of a man who stood for justice, for liberty, for integrity."

The pregame programing Monday included a tour of The King Center with Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and players discussing Dr. King's legacy. But USA TODAY columnist Mike Jones wrote the gestures "ring hollow."

"The NFL’s teams are indeed helping fund meaningful work by their players by donating millions of dollars a year to grassroots organizations," Jones wrote. "But can we stop acting like the NFL’s owners care about equality and creating opportunities for people of color? Sure, some of them do. But they are in the minority."

"For most, all of the above can be classified as lip service."