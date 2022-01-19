Daily Sports Smile: Story behind Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia's handwritten notes to players

Two days after bowing out of the NFL postseason to the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia sat in front of the media for the end of season press conference.

With his clear-rimmed glasses, which hang by a chain around his next and snap together in the middle, Bisaccia rolled up his white long-sleeved shirt and read his opening handwritten statements from the paper in front of him.

“I would like to thank, certainly, our players for their constant and consistent work and their relentless effort to improve every day," Bisaccia said. "I would love to give a shout out to Raider Nation for their loud and never-ending support of our team.”

Bisaccia led the Raiders to a 7-5 record after earning the interim tag. There were some big wins, like the Week 18 regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the Raiders endured a rollercoaster season that culminated in postseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL wild-card round. Former head coach Jon Gruden resigned, and, after the season, the team fired general manager Mike Mayock.

However, Bisaccia was a calming presence in the mix of chaos. When the Raiders' season came to a halt in Ohio, he found a quiet moment in the early hours of the morning.

The interim coach, who has shown interest in wanting a shot at the full-time gig, sat in solitude with his oldest daughter in the Cincinnati hotel room putting the finishing touches on handwritten notes to the players.

It was a private moment, or so Bisaccia thought.

His daughter, who is a teacher and has spent time coaching, captured the moment and later shared it to her private Facebook. As Bisaccia described it, "somehow it gets carried to someone and someone carries it to someone else and next thing you know we are now having a conversation about it."

That someone else was Tennessee radio host Vince Ferrara, who shared the photo to his 12,100 followers on Twitter.

"I would rather have not gotten put out that way, but it did," Bisaccia said. "That was my daughter's sentiment of how proud she was of her dad. I'll take that everyday to know your kids feel that way about you."

Handwritten notes are not a new practice for Bisaccia. He's written messages for players dating back to his days coaching in the 1980s and 1990s, including stops at Ole Miss and Clemson University. This particular week, the notes gave Bisaccia a chance to reach all of his players, something that would have been more difficult with his day-to-day method of texting.

The players have also shown admiration for the coach that led them into the playoffs. Quarterback Derek Carr mentioned that Bisaccia and his staff held the team together at a pivotal moment. Defensive end Maxx Crosby told reporters that many players bought into Bisaccia’s message.

"I think we can all think that he’s the right guy," quarterback Derek Carr said after the wild-card game against the Bengals. "He’s proven that people listen to him. Not just people, but our team listens to him. I love him so much; I’m thankful for him.

"I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. But with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed, he held it together."

Bisaccia is appreciative of the support.

"What a great gesture," he said. "It was never asked for. There were actually meetings that we had that I said 'don't do that' or 'you don't have to do that' or 'that's not why we are all here.'

"I am extremely grateful for the relationships that have been built."

The Raiders face a crucial offseason as the team begins its search for a new general manager and head coach going into the 2022 season. Bisaccia is a potential candidate for the full-time role and had conversations with Mayock about the position before the general manager's departure.

"I am very respectful of the process and what it is supposed to look like and how it is supposed to work," Bisaccia said.