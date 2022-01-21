Daily Sports Smile: Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham among NFL Salute to Service Award finalists

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham was named one of three finalists for the NFL Salute to Service Award. Graham was recognized alongside former NFL player Jarret Johnson and Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck for their great work supporting the military community.

The NFL will honor the Salute to Service recipient at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 10. This season, NFL teams partnered with USAA to nominate coaches, active and retired players and team executives for their commitment to honoring the military.

Graham has made a big impact in the military community. Through his foundation, Graham donated two game tickets for each home game to the team’s Boeing Military Salute honoree. He also donated 250 Thanksgiving boxes to veterans alongside the Midwest Veterans Closet.

This is the second consecutive year Graham has been nominated. After growing up on the Fort Bragg Army Base, Graham has been active in supporting the military. He is a licensed pilot and takes military veterans on flights.

"The military is a big part of my life," Graham told the Bears official website last August. "I spend most of my off days and most of my free time in the offseason flying our veterans and thanking them for the sacrifice that they've given for us to carry on and do the things we do.”

The Bears also recognized Graham as their Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. The prestigious award is given to an NFL player for their community work on and off the field.

This season, Graham appeared in 15 games with the Bears. He recorded 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson and Beck have also done great work. They each worked with different organizations to give back to the military community. Johnson helped start a coffee franchise that employs veterans and supports active-duty service members and children all over the world.

Beck helped assemble Salute to Service care packages for Colorado military bases and hosted a virtual visit with Wounded Warrior Project veterans among other great initiatives.

The USAA will contribute $25,000 in the award recipient’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL will also match the donation with $25,000 going to recipient’s military charity of choice.