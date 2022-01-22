The Sports+ Lounge presents: 'Return Affair' by Jaylon Thompson

Welcome to the USA TODAY Sports+ Lounge! The premier place for all creatives to showcase their talents. Every Friday, we will spotlight artistic content for the 2021 NFL season.

This week, USA TODAY Sports+ producer Jaylon Thompson presents "Return Affair" in the lounge. This poem spotlights the playoff rematches in the NFL Divisional Round.

It is never easy to play an opponent a second time. As a result, this poem is told from the perspective of players getting ready to hit the field.

Sit back, relax and enjoy "Return Affair" by Jaylon Thompson.

Return Affair

Haven’t we been here before?

It still looks the same.

Not much has changed except the stakes in the game.

The colors are in perfect hue.

But revenge is way past due.

The clock has run its course.

There is no time for remorse.

At the end of this battle, a victor will rise.

It’s that simple.

Last meeting is in the past and the next one is a future blast.

Tonight, we do battle one more time.

This is our return affair.

It’s the end of a rivalry,

And the beginning of an era.

What happens next will live forever.

Fans will cheer just as haters will jeer.

Win this match to solidify your year.

Are you ready to stake your claim?

This is for all the marbles, get your head in the game.