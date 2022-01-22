Daily Sports Smile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch mobile food pantry for local community

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are helping provide food to local residents in need. Several members of the Buccaneers defensive line partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay to create more access for healthy foods to children and families in the East Tampa community.

The Buccaneers Mobile Food Pantry program will host events twice a month. The program hopes to provide up to 250 families with food at each event. The first mobile food pantry was held at local Middleton High School in the area.

Several players spearheaded the effort.

Buccaneers defensive linemen Will Gholston, Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea joined fellow teammates in the initiative. The group donated over $40,000 towards the program. The Buccaneers Foundation matched with a grant from the team’s Social Justice Fund.

"The defensive line came together, and one of the things that we wanted to do was make a difference that will have a positive impact throughout the year," Gholston told the Buccaneers official team website. "The food pantries really hit home for me because I know what it's like to not be able to eat. This is something through which we can create a long-lasting legacy and anybody can contribute."

The Buccaneers plan to hold 24 mobile food pantry events throughout the year. The team hopes to distribute fresh produce and groceries for families.

This is the latest event funded by the defensive line. The unit also hosts a Christmas event for families during the holiday season.

The Buccaneers look to reach the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season. They will play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon.