Odell Beckham Jr. wants to 'obliterate' past accomplishments with future greatness

Josina Anderson

USA TODAY Sports+

NEW YORK — When I think of Odell Beckham Jr. now, version 3.0, the iteration we see with the Los Angeles Rams, two words come to my mind: Patiently, beasting.

Why do I say that?

Because, you can’t help but hear Beckham’s heart and mind when he speaks in a trusted place. Beyond that, it’s the depth and growth of his personal reflections at the ripe old age of 29.

As his team endeavors to inch closer to winning the Super Bowl Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium, a brief phone interview two weeks ago flashes as a fitting example of the duality in his maturing spirit.

Before the Rams' regular-season finale against San Francisco Jan. 9, OBJ had the calm of a soul concluding morning meditations, and the desire of an oft-denied supernova still attempting to catch football dreams in a bottle.

Beckham told me: “I mean as a player, I’m still evolving. Like, to be honest with you, I feel like in the next couple of years — God willing the season plays out the way it's supposed to, you win the Super Bowl — the next couple of years for me are going to be my best years in football. Like, obliterate the New York stuff, and just like have a whole different career.

"As a man, I feel like I'm in the best place in my life — growth, experience, just all of those things have kind of taken a toll and put me in a place of just peace in my life. That's probably one of the biggest lessons that I have, just finding myself at peace. So I'm very excited with where I am at in my life, knowing that I'm still just scratching the surface.”

There’s so much in those words.

These days, gratitude seemingly replaces past grief. Passion replaces past rage.

Impending fatherhood will do that. Love will do that. Mended fences will do that.

A change of scenery will do that, too.

OBJ, MJ and Decision Day

It wasn’t too long ago that Beckham arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland dressed as Michael Jackson.

I remember that day, not because his inner-entertainer roamed free in a Halloween costume topped with a Jheri-curled wig, but because of his sheer great mood entering a faceoff with the Steelers in Week 8.

Having covered OBJ since his rookie year with the New York Giants and the roller coaster ride of his swift rise to stardom, I witnessed his earnest attempts to emotionally discard under-utilization in the Browns offense and to repeatedly renew each day with a fresh spirit.

But after getting targeted just once for six yards on the heels of zero trips to the end zone — combined with many plays designed for him that league officials said were never delivered — waters eventually leaked through the dam. Seemingly, enough was enough.

Yet, even as his days were numbered in Cleveland, there was still a window during his "excused absence" from the team when Beckham sounded to me like there was a slim chance he'd still make it work if called back — especially with control of his contract out of his hands. But destiny elsewhere prevailed.

Beckham said he'd wait for a sign, not knowing what that sign would be.

He said he was giving himself space for prayer and solitude of thought to light the way.

I don’t know what the Man upstairs said, but I do know when Beckham told me, “To the rams” because “I am just feeling the love,” on decision day Nov. 2 during midseason free agency, that was part of his sign.

More than a universal desire to be successful, Beckham conveyed in many ways he’s focused more now on thriving.

There’s a difference. Being successful is consumed with the extrinsic quest of conquering; thriving involves the intrinsic appreciation of self-evolution in the right environment.

Talking with Rams teammates, such as Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and the rest of the receivers room, placed the welcome mat needed in his ears.

“Trust me,” Beckham said to me, repeatedly.

Admittedly, I had some doubts he rushed it. LeBron James’ #FreeOBJ tweet didn’t help. Doubts were amplified after a quick debut at SoFi Stadium that yielded two receptions for 18 yards and more debate-show talk that Beckham was overrated.

But Beckham’s inner-belief has grown firmer with age. Untapped greatness remains suspended in so many unseized moments in time.

Quietly, he maintained perspective, graciously smiled and hugged his opponents after that game — a 31-10 loss to the 49ers and Beckham's 10th consecutive game without a touchdown — before a national audience.

“It was like the third day of me even being a Ram, much less having two weeks off from practice," Beckham said during our aforementioned conversation. "Not out of shape, but just not in that same flow that I was in (compared) to the place I’m at now. I can almost halfway walk out of the huddle and know what play we’re calling. So, there’s just a huge difference.

"It’s just a different level of comfort for sure."

And even as many questioned why he chose the Rams with Cooper Kupp’s dominant presence in their offense — viewing it as a hindrance to his reclamation project — Beckham embraced healthy camaraderie with a teammate pursuing a phenomenal feat to become the NFL’s first triple-crown receiver (leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns) since Steve Smith in 2005.

“You know there was a lot of talk with me — ‘You’re not the No. 1 receiver. You’re not even the guy anymore. You’re the fourth option.’ Bro, I came into this situation in the middle of the season with two guys chasing history forever. Just to be able to sit here and be a part of it, to see how it’s going, it’s an exciting opportunity…to etch your name in the history books forever.

"It’s just been exciting to be part of that, knowing my role is limited and smaller and just playing that to the best of my ability."

'I'm not done'

Beckham is closing out his first year back from an ACL injury. With Cleveland Week 7 versus the Bengals, he said the crest of his full comeback is in upcoming seasons.

He's also still in the process of filling out new layers of wisdom only time can teach.

So as Beckham patiently waits for small signs of affirmation, the beast still roams within, able to emerge at any time, pounce, soon … whenever.

Last week, before his first playoff game since 2017 with the Giants, Beckham told me he had his best practice. "Catching everything,” he said.

Anyone who has watched the three-time Pro Bowler throughout his career knows he thrives on the football field when the plan involves targeting him early and often.

I’ve seen him multiple time during a pregame warmup lather ready to contribute, only to look forgotten in the offense.

But in the Wild Card round against the Cardinals, it seemed the sun tilted his way. He couldn’t be denied. Beckham caught all four targets and flashed quarterback skills on his 40-yard completion to running back Cam Akers. The Rams (12-5) won 34-11 to set up Sunday's 3 p.m. ET divisional playoff game against the defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

MORE: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. makes playoff history, earns $500K

Many of his critics on Twitter momentarily lauded his name, reflecting their own duality subconsciously or not.

Ironic, but expected.

After that game, Beckham took it all in stride. I could tell from postgame interaction he wasn’t too high, or too low, just continually collecting himself, content in knowing he’s scratching the surface of what’s yet to come, again.

He didn’t say much.

Simply, “I’m not done.”

Because, he didn’t have to say anything.

By now, if you know, you know …

He’s patiently, beasting for better days to come.