Daily Sports Smile: Chiefs hold playoff community initiative for students in need

The Kansas City Chiefs are helping the local community through the NFL playoffs. The Chiefs partnered with Hy-Vee supermarkets and other local organizations to collect personal hygiene items for students in need.

Fans are encouraged to donate items at local Hy-Vee locations. The items will benefit students through non-profit organization City Year Kansas City. Fellow non-profit Giving the Basics also partnered with the group to help the students receive the items.

Those items of need included soap, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste among others. Hy-Vee customers also have the opportunity to purchase a $10 donation bag that provides several of the most-needed items.

The special initiative began earlier this month. Several former Chiefs helped package items at the Giving the Basics warehouse this week. This week, the organization announced that 114,000 hygiene products have been collected.

The Chiefs provided a special look at the initiative. The team visited a local Hy-Vee supermarket and shared a video of the great community work.

“A lot of people don’t know that government assistance doesn’t cover most hygiene items and that need goes unmet for a lot of families and kids,” Logistics Coordinator for Giving the Basics Derek Peterson said. “By collecting these items and distributing them to kids in every school district in Kansas City, we can eliminate that hygiene gap.

The Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. It will be the second playoff game for the team after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Wild Card Round.