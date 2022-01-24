Antonio Brown wants to play with Lamar Jackson. Will controversial WR join Baltimore Ravens?

Could Baltimore be the next stop in Antonio Brown's NFL career?

Brown, who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month, stated his desire to join the Ravens during an appearance on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast Monday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson retweeted a video of Brown's podcast appearance in an apparent sign of agreement with the veteran wide receiver.

It isn't the first time Jackson has expressed support for the Ravens signing Brown. In 2020 Jackson said he would have been "happy" to see Brown in Baltimore.

Brown called Jackson a "great" quarterback during his podcast appearance Monday.

Brown was released by the Buccaneers after abruptly stripping off his jersey and exiting the field during a Jan. 2 game against the New York Jets.

The controversial wideout tweeted a photo after the Buccaneers' NFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams that featured an edited image of him from the Jets game. In the photo, Brown was holding a fake sign that read, "Bucs eliminated."

Brown, 33, was previously suspended this season for allegedly using a fake vaccination card to circumvent the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. He caught 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

