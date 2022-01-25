Daily Sports Smile: Green Bay Packers sponsor 10 under-resourced local football programs

The Green Bay Packers are helping provide resources to local football teams in the community. The Packers partnered with the NFL Foundation and non-profit True Impact Football for the special initiative.

The Packers will help 10 football programs get the resources needed. The local teams will receive access to coaching education, player development and fundraising. The initiative will also stretch to youth programs and middle school teams.

Each program will be provided with access to online leadership and coaching courses. The hope is to help the football programs succeed on and off the field.

The Packers are one of several NFL teams that partnered with True Impact Football. According to the organization’s website, the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts are among fellow NFL partners.

"We are thrilled to be leveling the playing field for these programs and are convinced that investing in the football coaching staffs of these teams will have a long-lasting impact," NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben told the Packers official website.

This season, the Packers were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Divisional Round. They finished the 2021 campaign with 13 wins en route to another NFC North crown.