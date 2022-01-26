Daily Sports Smile: Boston Celtics help provide grants to local Black-owned small businesses

The Boston Celtics partnered with Vistaprint and the NAACP to help the local community. Through the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, the team provided $25,000 grants to Black-owned small businesses.

The special initiative was made possible with the Power Forward Small Business Grant program. This month, 13 New England Black-owned small businesses received the grant. They were surprised by Celtics representatives throughout the city.

Several Celtics players were apart of the surprises. The Celtics shared a video on their social platforms of the heartwarming moments.

“All the people that are entrepreneurs that are following their passion making this a better community to live in, we want to be apart of supporting them,” Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said in the video. “We want to be apart of doing our part in that.”

The local Black-owned businesses included Rock City Pizza, Cupcake Therapy and White Lion Brewing Company among others. Each were among the second round of local businesses to receive the grants this season.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka mentioned that the grants will make a big difference for those that need it the most.

“To help them out with that and alleviate some of the stress at this time is great,” Udoka said. “It takes a lot off their plate as people are struggling and going through things.”

The Celtics hope to continue distributing grants on a rolling basis. The partnership with Vistaprint and the NAACP have committed $1 million to the initiative.