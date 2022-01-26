Pondering Tom Brady's future and previewing NFL conference championship weekend

USA TODAY Sports+

And then there were four.

The USA TODAY Sports+ NFL insiders get you ready for the NFL conference championship weekend. They also debate the controversial overtime format that was challenged after the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills. And the group ponders if we have really seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL.

INSIDER TAKE:Will Tom Brady stew over Buccaneers' loss to Rams, return for another NFL season?

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon alongside Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"

THE ODDS ARE IN:Deciphering cryptic comments about Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' futures