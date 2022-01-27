Daily Sports Smile: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr. reads with students during local literacy week

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. surprised local students with a special message this week. Shenault visited two local elementary schools to share the importance of reading and the impact it has regarding education.

Shenault spoke with over 500 students across two days. He also read stories and shared his passion for literacy. The Jaguars also provided copies of the book “My Name is Yoon” to students apart of their Literacy Locker Room initiative.

The special initiative was created last year. It advocates for youth literacy through education in local schools. Shenault told the Jaguars official team website that the experience was worthwhile to help the students learn more about literacy.

"It was super fun to be with these kids and see their energy," Shenault told the team website. "With me being older, I want them to know how important it is to have that skill of reading in your life. It is important in whatever career you want to pursue."

This week, the Florida Department of Education celebrated literacy across the school districts. Shenault spoke with students ages 3-11 in the community. Many schools participated in the special week to help students celebrate the joys of reading.

The Jaguars released a special video featuring Shenault’s surprise visits. He mentioned that reading to the students was a heartwarming experience.

"It’s a field that I wanted to get better at and like I said it was so fun and exciting to see these kids faces," Shenault mentioned in the video. "It is fun giving back. Like I said, because at the end of the day, makes me want to work harder."

Shenault finished his second NFL campaign this season. He posted 63 receptions for 619 yards in 16 games played.