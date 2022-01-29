Daily Sports Smile: New Orleans Saints thank Sean Payton with heartwarming video tribute

The New Orleans Saints had a special message for former head coach Sean Payton. This week, Payton stepped down from his role after 16 seasons at the helm. On Friday, several players expressed their gratitude.

The Saints compiled heartwarming messages from several players. They each thanked Payton for helping them in their career. The Saints released a video on their social platforms to showcase just how much Payton meant to the organization.

LEAVING A LEGACY: Sean Payton's legacy with New Orleans Saints goes beyond X’s and O’s

“Coach Payton, I just want to say thank you and congratulations on a wonderful career,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis said in the video. “Thank you for being a great coach, being a great mentor and great leader. I am super happy for you, your family and all that you have in store going forward. I am wishing you nothing but blessings, peace and joy.”

Saints stars Drew Brees, Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram also had special remarks. They were joined by former teammates in Roman Harper, Lance Moore and Thomas Morstead among others.

Payton compiled a 152-89 record with the Saints. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory in 2009 and nine playoff appearances.

Along the way, Payton was highly-respected in the New Orleans community. He was the coach that helped lead the team rebuild in 2006. He also had a good rapport with many players over the years.

“Everything you have done for this organization is nothing short of amazing,” Jordan said. “I know you came in 2006 and the transformation that has happened until now. The locker room feels and vibes in the building have been cultivated by you, and everything you have done not only for the team but for the city of New Orleans.”

Payton did not rule out coaching again in the future. He will take some time to explore his options after spending time away from the sport.

INSIDER TAKE: Evaluating possibilities if Sean Payton decides to make coaching return in future

For now, the Saints head coach will be celebrated for his great work in turning the franchise around during his tenure.

“It’s truly amazing with what you were able to build, the culture and the people you brought in,” Brees said. “The bottom line, none of us would’ve been there without you and your belief in us. We exceeded all expectations and we reached higher heights than we ever thought possible.”