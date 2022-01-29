The Sports+ Lounge presents: 'Golden Ticket' by Jaylon Thompson

Welcome to the USA TODAY Sports+ Lounge! The premier place for all creatives to showcase their talents. Every Friday, we will spotlight artistic content for the 2021 NFL season.

This week, USA TODAY Sports+ producer Jaylon Thompson presents "Golden Ticket" in the lounge. This poem spotlights the opportunity that awaits in the NFL Conference Championship Round.

The Super Bowl is right around the corner. It represents a golden ticket for the final teams in the mix. This poem is all about what it means to chase destiny.

Sit back, relax and enjoy "Golden Ticket" by Jaylon Thompson.

Golden Ticket

They say the path to destiny starts with the first step.

Then, there is every snap and practice rep.

Each time, you learn something different.

You grow stronger,

And feel invincible.

The wins keep piling up in principle.

We all want that golden ticket.

It’s shiny and unique.

Two are made each year,

Worthy of each monumental feat.

We’ve come so far, now it’s time.

This is our moment to shine.

All eyes will be on us.

We have given everything for their trust.

Let’s be winners tonight.

It’s a game of chance, but feel free to be lucky.

No need for four leafs or a pot of gold.

Don’t put your dreams on hold.

Secure your destiny.

And do it with a smile.

The golden ticket awaits.

I promise it will be worthwhile.