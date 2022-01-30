Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah carted off during AFC title game, return doubtful

The Cincinnati Bengals lost one of their most charismatic team leaders early during the AFC championship game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah left the game in the first quarter after injuring his left leg. He is doubtful to return after being unable to put weight on his leg.

Uzomah hopped off the field after trying to make a catch on his second target of the game. He was later seen emotional while being taken to the locker room.

Live updates, analysis:Chiefs lead Bengals 14-3 in AFC championship game

Uzomah may not be the most explosive target on the Bengals' offense, which features receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, running back Joe Mixon and quarterback Joe Burrow.

But Uzomah’s infectious and radiant personality adds to the leadership he provides a relatively young Bengals team looking to beat the Chiefs and reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.

Daily Sports Smile:Bengals star C.J. Uzomah gives hilarious lesson on how to pronounce his name

Uzomah played in every game for the Bengals this season, catching 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.