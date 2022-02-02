Brian Flores sues NFL, Tom Brady bids adieu, countdown to Super Bowl LVI begins

USA TODAY Sports+

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racism in hiring practices. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady said farewell to the NFL. And, the Super Bowl LVI is set for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. It's a busy week, and the insiders have you covered.

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon alongside Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

